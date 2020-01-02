Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Post $1.20 EPS

Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.12. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAG. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,713.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 42.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAG traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,149. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

