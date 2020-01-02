Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Analysts expect that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report sales of $14.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.15 million and the lowest is $13.30 million. Quanterix reported sales of $10.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $54.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $55.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $70.85 million, with estimates ranging from $68.05 million to $74.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 75.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a market cap of $654.71 million, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.36. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $40,258.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,212.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $37,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,560.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $353,688. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 108,647 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 200,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

