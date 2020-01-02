Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.84. SilverBow Resources posted earnings per share of $4.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SilverBow Resources.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.59. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $10.39. 42,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,840. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 51,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.