Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,598,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,256,000 after acquiring an additional 39,261 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 146,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $56.77 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.27.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

