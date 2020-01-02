Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Tilly’s posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.07. 294,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,909. The company has a market cap of $363.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Tilly’s has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $13.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 172.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 187,943 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 305.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 31.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

