Zacks: Analysts Expect Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Brokerages predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,760 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,535 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $6,635,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 406,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $744.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

