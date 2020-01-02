Zacks: Analysts Expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

AGRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.96.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,815,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $1,945,827.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 73,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGRX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.97. 6,740,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,749. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $151.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.71.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

