Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $278.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BJRI has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 92,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,351. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $727.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

