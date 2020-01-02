Zacks: Analysts Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.07 Million

Analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will report $117.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.84 million and the lowest is $108.84 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $98.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $483.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $474.75 million to $488.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $512.60 million, with estimates ranging from $497.35 million to $530.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $118.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.33 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHR. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $293.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 662,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 139,635 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

