Zacks: Analysts Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.08. Cedar Fair posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 528.93% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 123.84%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

