Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $354.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report $354.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.66 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $333.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.38 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXP. Loop Capital began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,771 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $358,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,740. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Eagle Materials by 151.6% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

