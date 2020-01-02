Zacks: Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

NYSE:H opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $64.28 and a 52-week high of $91.13. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In related news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $928,926.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $5,000,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 912,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,574,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,971,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,191,000 after purchasing an additional 484,279 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,053,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,325,000 after buying an additional 477,293 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 228,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after buying an additional 177,967 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,321,000 after buying an additional 153,336 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 97.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after buying an additional 150,665 shares in the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.