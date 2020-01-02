Zacks: Analysts Expect Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) to Announce -$1.44 EPS

Brokerages predict that Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) will announce earnings per share of ($1.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Myokardia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.52). Myokardia posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 269.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full-year earnings of ($6.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.42) to ($5.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.11) to ($4.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Myokardia.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57.

MYOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.22.

In other Myokardia news, insider Jake Bauer sold 18,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,325,444.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,709.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $325,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,182,526. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Myokardia by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 577,590 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,523,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Myokardia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,715,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,307,000 after purchasing an additional 228,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 2,581.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 217,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Myokardia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,945,000.

NASDAQ:MYOK traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $71.89. 465,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,706. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

