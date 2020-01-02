Zacks: Analysts Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report sales of $6.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.56 billion and the lowest is $6.03 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $4.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $20.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.52 billion to $20.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.85 billion to $26.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

OXY stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

