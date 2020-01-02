Zacks: Analysts Expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.03. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $465.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 720,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 2.09. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, Director Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $54,996,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $25,778,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $16,716,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,267,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after acquiring an additional 607,780 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 550,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 408,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

