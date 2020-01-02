Zacks: Analysts Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post $4.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.41 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $4.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $15.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.87 billion to $17.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Ross Stores stock opened at $116.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.54. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $81.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 127,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,662,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 440.9% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 40.8% in the third quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 20,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

