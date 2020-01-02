Zacks: Analysts Expect Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.36) to ($2.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

SEEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

SEEL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,190. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 412.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

