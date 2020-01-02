Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to announce sales of $23.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.03 billion. Target reported sales of $22.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $78.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.51 billion to $78.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $81.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.20 billion to $82.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,893. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Target by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $1,282,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55. Target has a fifty-two week low of $64.76 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

