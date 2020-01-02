Zacks: Analysts Expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

THS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $67.88.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 40.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,971,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,862,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,280,000 after buying an additional 128,949 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

