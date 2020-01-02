Zacks: Analysts Set $50.50 Price Target for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) has received an average broker rating score of 3.25 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mercury General’s rating score has improved by 7.1% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $50.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mercury General an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,719,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,488,000 after purchasing an additional 202,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 136,665 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,649,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,079,000 after purchasing an additional 121,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCY opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $983.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.71 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

