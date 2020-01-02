Zacks: Analysts Set $74.00 Price Target for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $74.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ingles Markets an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $984.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 314.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

