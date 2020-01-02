Zacks: Analysts Set $8.01 Price Target for Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) has received an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $8.01 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Oncolytics Biotech an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONCY shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.