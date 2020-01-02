Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) will report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Choice Hotels International posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The company had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $1,292,778.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,052.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,349 shares of company stock worth $3,186,161 in the last 90 days. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $8,495,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 36.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,334,000 after buying an additional 115,877 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $1,531,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 68.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 32,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,509. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $105.32. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

