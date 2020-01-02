Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. CoreSite Realty posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.78). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COR. Guggenheim set a $119.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

CoreSite Realty stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.86. The company had a trading volume of 275,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $123.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.73 and a 200-day moving average of $115.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $90,225.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,700. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,103,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

