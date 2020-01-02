Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Post $1.00 EPS

Equities analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.99. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.09). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Consumer Edge lowered J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.

NASDAQ JJSF traded down $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $181.68. The company had a trading volume of 89,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.92 and its 200 day moving average is $183.08. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $196.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,808 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

