Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings. Liberty Global reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Global.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 112.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.81.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 24.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Liberty Global by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Liberty Global by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

