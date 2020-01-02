Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) to Post -$2.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) will announce earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OpGen’s earnings. OpGen posted earnings per share of ($9.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OpGen will report full-year earnings of ($9.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.40) to ($6.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($2.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OpGen.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 397.44% and a negative return on equity of 662.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis set a $20.00 target price on shares of OpGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OpGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

NASDAQ:OPGN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,774. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.64. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.41% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

