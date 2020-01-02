Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) to report sales of $1.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $3.28 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S reported sales of $660,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 193.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full year sales of $13.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $20.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.39 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $20.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 2,107.69% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

SMMT opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.57% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

