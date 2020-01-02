Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.44 Million

Analysts expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to announce $354.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.13 million and the lowest is $352.40 million. Synaptics posted sales of $425.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Synaptics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Summit Redstone upgraded Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other Synaptics news, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,356,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,030.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $512,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,115 shares of company stock worth $2,251,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Synaptics by 80.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Synaptics by 188.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 34.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Synaptics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.98. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $68.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.