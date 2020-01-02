Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.11). Venator Materials reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNTR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,742. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $394.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 1,172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

