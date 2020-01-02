Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.35 Billion

Analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report $7.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.09 billion and the highest is $7.56 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $28.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.07 billion to $28.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.02 billion to $30.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAC. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

