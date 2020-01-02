Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $179,464.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,540.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $483,139. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $100.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $88.52 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.