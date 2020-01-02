Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to post $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the highest is $3.63 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $14.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $15.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.48.

Aptiv stock opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.