Zacks: Brokerages Expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $542.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report sales of $542.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $527.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $548.70 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $525.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 28th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

CHKP opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $100.63 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.27 and its 200-day moving average is $112.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,323,000 after purchasing an additional 474,495 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,238,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,561,000 after purchasing an additional 358,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,522,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,769,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

