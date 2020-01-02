Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) to Post $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.04. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.06 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSSI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In related news, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,434,411.10. Insiders sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,802 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 64,517.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,072,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,341 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 235,954 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 151,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSSI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 371,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,394. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

