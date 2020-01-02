Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $818.32 Million

Brokerages expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will post sales of $818.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $814.00 million to $822.50 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $831.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on MSM. Raymond James downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $76.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $597,057.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $1,065,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 37,823 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 443.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 103,831 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

