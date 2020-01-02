Zacks: Brokerages Expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.78. Power Integrations posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $629,693.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $196,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,182,000 after buying an additional 30,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,854,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,689,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,742,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,147,000 after buying an additional 68,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $99.30. 1,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $102.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

