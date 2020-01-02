Zacks: Brokerages Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post sales of $98.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $118.03 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $86.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $306.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $321.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $425.35 million, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $515.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.09. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 27.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 22.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 291,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 65.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

