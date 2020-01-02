Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.53. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $600.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.12 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 373,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.46. 6,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,110. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

