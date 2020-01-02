Zacks: Brokerages Expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.74. Triumph Group posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $772.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.39 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

TGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.87. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

