Zacks: Brokerages Set $52.00 Price Target for Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS)

Shares of Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $52.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.93 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Intercorp Financial an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Intercorp Financial alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Intercorp Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

IFS opened at $41.30 on Thursday. Intercorp Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,587,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,842,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,248,000.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercorp Financial (IFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.