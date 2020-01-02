Zacks: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $40.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.58 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NRIM shares. ValuEngine raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

NRIM stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $248.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director David G. Wight purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $25,460.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,500.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 94,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

