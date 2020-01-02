Zacks: Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given $39.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Origin Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 11.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $39.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.59 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Origin Bancorp an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.48. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.44 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Origin Bancorp news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $119,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 577,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 567,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 457,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

