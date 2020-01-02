Zacks: Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Polar Power an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Polar Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Polar Power stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 206,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 2.04% of Polar Power as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 million, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

