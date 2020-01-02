Zacks: Sachem Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SACH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SACH) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $6.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sachem Capital an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.30. 2,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,559. Sachem Capital has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $5.70.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

