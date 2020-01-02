Zacks: Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Given $48.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $48.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWM. Zacks Investment Research raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti began coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of SWM opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 27.0% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 237.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

