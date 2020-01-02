Zacks: Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.58 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMMF. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $46,614.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $33,920.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $220,118. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after buying an additional 46,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

