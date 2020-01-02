Zap (ZAP) Market Capitalization Tops $225,779.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Zap has a market capitalization of $225,779.00 and $8,956.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zap has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.34 or 0.05988328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030166 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002127 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036299 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

