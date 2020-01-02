ZClassic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,021.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $4,021.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00389293 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00073316 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00111118 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001026 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000365 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.