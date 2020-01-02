Zcoin (XZC) Price Reaches $2.82 on Top Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $2.82 or 0.00040306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, CoinExchange, Binance and Coinroom. Zcoin has a market cap of $25.80 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,996.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.01829413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.16 or 0.02790578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00570522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00640950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00060995 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00023137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00389293 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,160,193 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Indodax, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Coinroom, Huobi, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, QBTC, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Binance, Cryptopia and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

